A man in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat strayed far from the conventional way of cutting a birthday cake as he fired at his cake using a country-made pistol, while his friends cheered him on.

A video of the incident, which reportedly took place on Wednesday, has now gone viral on social media.

The video shows a group of young men on the roof of a building. The cake is placed on the ground and the birthday boy shoots. He was also dancing in celebration while brandishing the weapon.

Upon discovering the video on social media, the police identified the people in the video and booked them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. The birthday boy, Arjun, is absconding, according to a Times of India report.

"The incident took place in Sarurpur Kheri village on Wednesday. We have nabbed a youth, Golu, while the main culprit Arjun is absconding. We have booked them under IPC section 336 (endangering life and personal safety of others) and under Arms Act," Umesh Roria, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Baghpat police station told TOI.

A similar incident took place in January in Meerut, when young men shot at a cake in the middle of the road. The video of that incident went viral as well.