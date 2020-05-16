Pregnant Katy Perry's new song 'Daisies' is out and the singer bares all flaunting her baby bump in the video. Within the minutes after releasing the song, the track is getting viral and fans are loving it.

The singer took to Instagram sharing her new song and penned an emotional caption.

"Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell. DAISIES is out now. I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now... especially the ones we left behind," Katy wrote.

Daisies is an emotionally empowering song and speaks about the struggles and getting back on the feet. In the middle of the video, Katy Perry bares all showing her baby bump and with the help of hands covering her modesty.

Katy is expecting a child from her fiance, Hollywood star Orlando Bloom.

Although the kid with Orlando will be the first for Katy, the latter is the parent of a nine-year-old son Flynn, with former wife Miranda Kerr.

The singer recently revealed fighting depression as she copes with the health crisis affecting people in the world amid COVID-19.