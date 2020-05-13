Katy Perry recently announced that she was expecting a baby with actor Orlando Bloom. But Katy has gone on to make another, not so good confession.

Reportedly, Katy Perry confessed to have been battling 'waves of depression' as she copes with the ongoing health crisis afflicting the world.

"Sometimes I don't know what's worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," the pop star had tweeted.

She has been open about her mental health struggles. Katy Perry is a successful superstar who has been quarantined in a multi-million dollar mansion. But even celebrities are not immune to depression.

However, she did have fans to lean on. Katy's fans apparently responded with an outpouring of support for the singer.

She told the January edition of Vogue India: 'In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey.'

Katy Perry may not have a lot to be depressed about but that's not how mental health works. We hope she is able to get through this and get back to making music. As well as welcoming her new baby. We wish her well. You can check out the video here: