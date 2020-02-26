Of late, viewers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have been treated with back-to-back twists and turns. While it has been shown how Komolika (Aamna Sharif) tried every possible way to kill Prerna (Erica Fernandes) but has always failed in her attempts, this time a major drama will unfold, which will blow up viewers' mind. In the latest promo of the hit show, it has been shown that Prerna will be killed by none other than her love Anurag (Parth Samthaan).

In the short clip, Anurag and Prerna are seen blessed with a baby girl and while Prerna expresses her love for the former, he pushes Prerna off the building.

Confirming the shocking twist on the show, Ekta Kapoor told the Times of India, "Yes, this will happen." She further revealed that they want to explore on the darker side of love. "Anurag and Prerna are among the most loved pairs from the small screen, but now viewers will see betrayal at its peak."

The shocking episode will be aired on March 2.

Following the ghastly murder, the makers of KZY2 are planning to introduce a time leap, which will mark the entry of new characters and the return of the iconic character Mr Bajaj, played by Karan Singh Grover.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 latest update

In the latest development on the show, Komolika, who failed to kill Prerna (Erica Fernandes) taunts the latter that she will heave a sigh of relief when Prerna dies. Prerna, on the other hand, challenges to unveil the true face of Komolika in front of Anurag and the entire Basu family.

There have been reports that Anurag will expose Komolika's truth in front of the entire Basu family in the coming episodes. As Komolika will be kicked out of the protagonists' lives, the wicked lady will plan to seek revenge by snatching away Anurag-Prerna's daughter Sneha. Rumour has it that Anurag will raise the baby as a single parent post-Prerna's demise.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's dream comes true

Last week, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is a fan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, shared a dream or rather a nightmare related to KZY on her Instagram. She wrote that she witnessed Anurag killing Prerna and hopes that the dream never comes true. "I saw a weird dream last night that was more of a nightmare considering Kasauti was one of my favourite tv series in growing up years. In my vivid morning dream ANURAG KILLS PRERNA. Yes none another than ANURAG himself !!!! Hope it never happens though", she wrote.

Coincidentally, just a few days after Fatima's post, the dream turned out to be true.