The cast and crew of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 share a great bond off-screen. From having fun on sets, spending time together off the sets to pulling each other's leg, the team manages to keep themselves entertained throughout the hectic schedule. Erica Fernandes, who plays the lead role of Prerna on the show, often entertains her followers on Instagram with hilarious videos from the set and this time, she took it to a new level.

In her latest video, Erica can be seen on the set of a show dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire. Soon after, the director calls her for shoot and is shocked to see that the actress forgot to wear her ghagra. Erica looks cute as she calls her assistant to get her clothes and her mischievous side is fun to watch.

Will Mr Bajaj make a comeback?

Meanwhile, in the latest development on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Prerna learns that Sonalika is none other than Komolika (Aamna Sharif) with a new face and this leaves her threatened. As Prerna fears for Anurag and the Basu family's safety, Komolika attacks her but fortunately Anurag (Parth Samthaan) saves his love on time.

According to reports, in the upcoming episodes, the news of Prerna being attacked will reach Mr. Bajaj, who will contact her immediately. The protagonists will unfold the truth of Komolika to Mr Bajaj and seek his help in ending Komolika's game and saving the Basu family.

It now remains to be seen if Mr Bajaj actually makes a comeback on show or not. If he does, we wonder if Karan Singh Grover (who played Mr Bajaj) be back or a new actor will get into his shoes.