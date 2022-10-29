An old video of Kareena Kapoor has been making the rounds on social media lately. The video is from an awards night where Bebo was picking up an award on behalf of Karisma Kapoor. Many feel Kareena was doling out major "spoilt brat" vibes in the video and was not graceful at all.

Here's what went down

It was at one of the awards nights when Poonam Dhillon announced Karisma Kapoor's name for winning an award. Since Lolo was not present, the Jab We Met actress went onto the stage to receive the award on her behalf. Wearing a black outfit, Kareena was seen walking with a lot of hand movements as she reached the stage.

Upon reaching the stage, Kareena seemed to just snatch the trophy from the judges' hand without uttering a thank you. Many on social media have now dug up this old video and have a lot to say about Kareena. "I just saw who the guy was that she grabbed the award from, it's Aftab shivdashni, poor guy looks scared," wrote one user.

""What was this walk ffs! Such a spoilt brat Kareena was," wrote another social media user. "She is so full of herself even today," commented a netizen. "Lol, why is she so aggressive? She looks pissed off too," commented another netizen. " Kareena should have learnt to be gracious," "She was unhappy with award organisers for giving the best debutant female award to Ameesha Patel and the irrelevant fresh face award to her" were some more comments on the video.