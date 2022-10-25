Kareena Kapoor Khan never goes wrong with her fashion choices. Be it desi couture or sensual LBDs, Bebo knows how to ace any look. And we saw a glimpse of that when Kareena attended Malaika Arora's 49th birthday bash. Malla, as she is fondly called, threw a grand bash at Virat Kohli's restaurant. She was seen twinning with beau Arjun Kapoor.

At the party, Kareena arrived in style flaunting her toned body in a sports bra and paired it up with an oversized blazer. Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, Sussanne Khan Arslan Goni and Manish Malhotra were some of the other guests at the bash. While we were bowled over by Bebo's uber chic look, many on social media were not too pleased.

Netizens not impressed with Bebo's look

"Kareena looks like an aunty these days," wrote one user. "She is looking ugly, old like an aunty," commented another. "She isn't that beautiful anymore commented a netizen. "Where's the rest of your clothes?" asked another netizen. "Coat looks old," opined one more social media user.

Those who gave her look a thumbs up

However, there were many, who were as impressed by her looks as we were. "She just looks so stunning all the time," wrote one user. "Can't take my eyes off her," commented another user. "Goddess," wrote a netizen. "Beauty at its best," wrote another netizen.

Kareena had once lashed out at the trolls in her Instagram stories. "I keep seeing this on comments! If n when I bother to check, unless it's the one that comes up on top! So.... buddhi is meant as an insult?? Cos for me it's just a word.. a word that means old?! Yes we are older.. n wiser... but you, are nameless, faceless, ageless? And so are your folks?!" she wrote.