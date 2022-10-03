Kareena Kapoor Khan had a harrowing experience at the airport recently. The actress was seen getting mobbed by fans for pics and selfies. One particular was seen trying to aggressively place his hands on Bebo's shoulders for a picture but gets intervened by the security staff. A video of the same has taken over the internet.

What happened

Kareena looks visibly shaken after the encounter and rushes towards the airport's entry. However, despite the odd experience, she is seen thanking everyone of her fans. Social media has also reacted to the video strongly. Many have called out fans and followers for trying to get too close to the celebs. They have also called out such fans of robbing celebs of their privacy.

Social media reacts

"This is not right, fans should know how to behave," wrote one user. "Very bad fans should not forget their limits," wrote another social media user. "Bebo to darr gai," one more person wrote. "Oh god What's wrong with people," a netizen wrote. "Is this how one behaves with a celeb?" asked another netizen.

Kareena on doing lesser films

Kareena Kapoor has been the ruling actress in the country for almost two decades now. We might not get to see her in films as often as we would like, but whenever she does come on the screen; the wait becomes totally worth it. The Begum of Pataudi had recently revealed that even though she gets a lot of projects now but she has to choose them keeping in mind her two sons – Taimur and Jeh.

"But I have, and I wish I could do like 5 films in a year. But now it's difficult for me also, because I think my two boys need me at this point. Because one is 18 months, and Taimur in December will be 6. So they are also at crucial points in their lives, so yea Saif and I decide. I want to do like all five scripts right now, but I know I can't. I know I am going to be able to do just one this year, and maybe one next year," the Laal Singh Chaddha actress told Pinkvilla.