Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan recently headed to Pataudi along with star actor husband Saif Ali Khan and her adorable baby boys.

The actress seems to be having a great time with her family at the ancestral property of the Khan-daan. Kareena, on Monday, shared a video of her engrossed in playing a badminton match with her darling husband.

Adding AP Dhillon's latest hit track Summer High to the video, Kareena captioned it as, "Some Monday sport with the husband... Not bad... Amuuu (Amrita Arora) are you ready for the game?" Kareena's BFF and actress Amrita Arora commented saying, "Hahhahaha you can play with us Kareena Kapoor." Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan further commented, "I don't know about Amrita Arora but I am."

Earlier, Kareena had shared a picture of the royal property and its vicinity on her social media account. Sharing a beautiful picture, Kapoor captioned it as, "Good morning. Save trees. Save life."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, after dating for a few years got married in 2012. They welcomed their first child, a boy in 2016 whom they christened Taimur. The star couple turned parents for the second time to their baby boy, Jeh in 2021. The couple fell in love while shooting for the movie Tashan. They have also previously co-starred in movies Tashan, Omkara, Agent Vinod, and Kurbaan.

On the professional front, Kareena's recent movie Laal Singh Chadha bombed at the box office. She will now be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Reports state that Kareena has also signed an ambitious project with producer Rhea Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Saif too has a fine lineup of movie projects in hand. From Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon to Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan, Khan has a strong line-up in the upcoming days. The actor was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.