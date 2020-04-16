Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in the news but for the wrong reasons. A video from her Radio/YouTube chat show What Women Want on 104.8 FM has surfaced online and that has left her fans disappointed.

In the behind-the-scene clip, Bebo is seen getting ready for the show while her eyes remain glued to her phone. She seems to be in an unpleasant mood as she lashes out at her staff including her assistant and stylists. From complaining about her coffee, telling her assistant not to stress her with dates to venting out at her stylist for not steaming her dress properly, the Good Newwz actress was really upset with all.

Such tantrums by Kareena don't seem to go down well with her fans on social media. Many commented that they found the actress 'rude'. Take a look at some of the negative comments.

Kareena 'rude' behaviour towards a female fan:

Last month, Kareena came under the scanner of netizens for her behaviour towards a fan who chased her to get a picture. While most often stars oblige to the fans' wishes for selfies, there are some moments when the actors want to be left alone or their conduct gets misunderstood and get trolled for the same.

The actress was once again called 'rude' and 'arrogant' by netizens when the video of her went viral. In the clip, one of the female fans accidentally pushed the actress and that got her irritated. Though Bebo immediately posed with her for the cameras, she didn't smile and that further irked netizens, who trolled her on social media.

Kareena's professional life:

On the professional front, Kareena, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium, is gearing up for her upcoming movies like Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht.