The most awaited movie of the year Angrezi Medium has been running in various cinema houses. Although many theatres in metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai etc. have been shut down due to coronavirus outbreak, some multiplexes are still running the shows. Angrezi Medium has so far gathered lots of appreciations from the fans as well as the critics. Amidst the strong and talented actors such as Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobryal, Pankaj Tripathi and Kareena Kapoor Khan to name few, newbie Radhika Madan has marked her presence, brilliantly.

After her amazing performance in Patakha, Radhika has yet again shown her potential as an actor. Her performance has struck the chord with the fans. While the actress has been receiving applauds from every corner of film fraternity, her dream actually came true when she received an appreciation note from the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. For every star, getting the bouquet and an appreciation note from Big B is nothing less than an award.

Sharing her excitement with the world, Madan posted the pictures of the bouquet and the note on Instagram and wrote, "I dont know what to say or write..I'm speechless and so so so overwhelmed! @amitabhbachchan sir its an honor to receive this . I always used to imagine my door bell ringing after my film's release and a person standing outside saying "Amitabh Bacchan sir ne aapke liye phool aur ek note bheja hai" and me fainting right after that. Thankfully I didn't faint when I actually received it..I just stood there for a few seconds soaking it all in, teary eyed,in gratitude. Thank you for making my dream come true Sir. It has motivated me to work even harder and entertain my audience with even more honest performances. #AngreziMedium"

The film, directed by Homi Adajania, released across India on Friday barring Delhi, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, where theatres are closed till March 31. Starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madaan and Deepak Dobriyal, Angrezi Medium is a story that revolves around the strong bond between a father and his daughter and how a parent can go beyond his limit to help their child achieve his/her dreams.