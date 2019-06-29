Kangana Ranaut recently lost her cool when one reporter asked her about accusations of rape against Aditya Pancholi. The actress slammed the reporter by saying that, "you can be behind the bars".

The Manikarnika actress told the reporter that one cannot name the complainant in such cases. "Media should be responsible. These issues should not be sensationalised. And you cannot take the name of the applicant, you will be behind bars if you do so," an angry Kangana told the reporter when she asked her to comment on filling rape case against Pancholi.

While it was believed that Kangana has filed a rape case against Pancholi, the actress' sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter stated that she filed the case and not Kangana. Rangoli in her tweets said that she filed the case against Pancholi as the latter has been filing multiple cases against Kangana.

"Kangana has openly spoken about her struggles, she feels that's more important, in her own words she always says, I am not fighting these men I am fighting male chauvinism, I HAVE FILED A CASE ON PANCHOLI, she hasn't... kitni bar samjhaoon? Pancholi and his wife attacking her everyday and filing many cases what am I supposed to do? People should condemn them but no one saying anything to full time criminal family, when Kangana never filed any case why should media take her name?" she said in her tweet.

It is to be mentioned, Kangana, who was in a relationship with Pancholi years ago, had earlier filed a case against him, accusing him of physical and sexual assault. In response to that, Pancholi had filed a defamation case against the actress. Hence, it is little perplexing when Rangoli says that she filed the fresh rape case against Pancholi and not Kangana.

Watch the video of Kangana losing cool on the journalist: