Bollywood celebs have been reaching Ayodhya in huge numbers to witness the Prana Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. From Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh to Deepika Padukone; several celebs have been invited to Ram Mandir's consecration in Ayodhya. Many celebs have already reached the religious site and are doing their bit for the ceremony.

Jackie Shroff, Dipika cleaning, sweeping

A video of Jackie Shroff and Ramayana's Sita - Dipika Chikhalia, sweeping the floor of Ram Mandir has taken over social media. The entire cast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana has been invited to the pious event. Celebs have called the day a "historic day" and a "big achievement". Sunil Lahri who played the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana has said that the first time the team went to Ayodhya almost three decades ago, they were disappointed to see Lord Ram's statue in a tent.

Sunil Lahri unable to find accommodation

"I told myself, look at this place, this is where Lord Ram was born and now he has been kept in such a place. It was very pathetic. I feel that over time, justice has moved in the right direction," Sunil Lahri said in an interview. Lahri has now called January 22nd nothing less than Diwali but has expressed disappointement over not being able to find an accommodation. He added that he hasn't been able to find a good accomodation but is sure of the problem getting resolved before the D-day.

Lahri also praised the mood of the country and said in an interview, "It was a great feeling to experience that fervour and merriment in the air. The atmosphere is just beautiful. Everyone is looking forward to it like we look forward to Diwali. It is so special and a moment to cherish".