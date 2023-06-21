Kriti Sanon and Adipurush might have been minting money at the box office but with bad publicity, the film's BO figures are now taking a steep fall. Several celebs have come out and spoken against the treatment of Ramayana and the mythological characters in the film. Dipika Chikhlia, who is known as the OG Sita mata from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, has now reacted to the Adipurush row.

Dipika's opinion

Without mincing her words, Dipika said that Ramayana is not meant for entertainment. "The Ramayana is not for entertainment and filmmakers should avoid coming up with new iterations every few years," PTI quoted her saying. She went on to add how such variations every time they come as a movie or back on TV are going to hurt the sentiments of people.

"Every time it is going to come back on screen, be it for TV or movie, it is going to have something which is going to hurt people because you are not going to make a replica of the Ramayana that we made," Chikhlia told PTI.

The OG Sita

Amid the backlash and furore over Adipurush, Dipika made a small video dressed up as Sita maa from Ramayana. "This post is on public demand. I'm grateful for the love I have always received for the role I played 'Me As Sitaji'. Could not have asked for more," she captioned the clip on her official Instagram account.