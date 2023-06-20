Adipurush has been minting big monies. Despite all the negative reviews and criticisms, the mythological film has been churning out good box office numbers. After keeping mum on the controversy around the film's portrayal of Ravana, the dialogues and VFX; Kriti Sanon has finally reacted to the film's success. The actress took to social media to express her gratitude.

Kriti's post

In her social media post, the Bhediya actress hinted at how she was focusing on the positives amid all the noise around the film. "Focusing on the cheers and claps! Jai Siya Ram," Kriti wrote. Prabhas is yet to respond to the criticism or the praise the coming film's way. Kriti shared several videos from theatres across the country where the audience could be seen cheering and whistling over the scenes.

Netizens react

Reacting to Kriti's post, many praised the film and many couldn't stop faltering. "Don't believe anyone's words, once go to the theater and see it, then you will feel that such a movie has not been made till date," one user wrote. "A lot matters on how you portray Ramayan as a story to your audience. The history is the same, but the movie could have been 99% better in the storytelling part," another user wrote.

"The craze is real," an Instagram user commented. "Where is the dislike button," another one wrote. Amid the controversy around the film, the makers have now issued a statement and revealed that they will be making changes in those few dialogues for a unifying experience for the audience.