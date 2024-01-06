India will celebrate Diwali as the consecration of Ramlalla's idol in Ayodha will take place on the evening of January 22, 2024. The entire country will sparkle with lights and diyas for the historic occasion.

Ayodhya which is Lord Ram's Janmabhoomi is decked up for the "Pran Pratishtha". Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be gracing his presence.

List of celebs invited to Ram Mandir inauguration

Apart from that Over 7,000 people are on the invitee list of the temple trust -- Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra – which includes cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Nigam and billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani among others.

Celebs invited are: Actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played the roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the famous TV serial "Ramayan", have also been invited to the ceremony.

Reports suggest Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Tiger Shroff, and Ayushmann Khurrana have been invited to the historical event.

Kangana Ranaut shared the video of the invitation card she received to attend the Pran Prasthis

PM Modi appeals to Indians across the country to celebrate Diwali and light oil lamps on January 22

Addressing a rally in Ayodhya where he also held a road show, Modi said, "The whole world is waiting for the historic moment. With folded hands, I am requesting 140 crore people of the country that on January 22, when the consecration of Ramlalla's idol takes place, light the Ram Jyoti in your house and celebrate Deepawali. The entire country should sparkle with lights on the evening of January 22."

Invitation Card ?



Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/H84OGlQJQQ — महावीर | ಮಹಾವೀರ | Mahaveer (@Mahaveer_VJ) January 2, 2024

At the same time, he appealed to the people of the country not to crowd Ayodhya on January 22. He said, "Ram Bhakts", who have "waited for 550 years", should come later at their convenience because "this time the navya, bhavya, divya (new, grand, divine) temple in Ayodhya is not going anywhere and 'darshan' will be available for centuries".

All you need to know about the aesthetically designed invitation card

The invitation cards for the consecration ceremony at the Ram mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 are beautiful and grandeur and signify the cultural heritage of Lord Ram's birthplace. It has an imposing image of the structure as well as Lord Ram's young image.

Besides the large aesthetically designed cards, the invitation also includes a booklet carrying brief profiles of some of the key people who were involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

A silhouetted image of the upcoming Ram temple is on the cover of the main invitation card and below it is printed 'Shree Ram Dham', and further below it 'Ayodhya'.

At the moment, the invitation cards are being delivered to guests.

A top official in the trust told PTI that "invitation cards have been printed in both Hindi and English".

The guest list also includes a large number of sadhus and seers and some foreign invitees.

Each invitation set carries the main invitation card, the "Pran Pratishtha" programme card and a booklet on the journey of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and people who played a part in it, directly or indirectly.

Take a look at the invitation card for #AyodhyaRamMandir consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir.



Ram Siya Ram

Siya Ram

Jai Jai Ram ?? pic.twitter.com/JaVsK7SsZq — Divya (@I_m_Divya_Gupta) January 3, 2024

"Invitation Extraordinaire" or "Apoorva Anadik Nimantran" (Hindi) is also printed on the cover of the main invite.

It also mentions that the "shubh muhurt" for the "Pran Pratishtha" is 12:20 pm and the date of the consecration ceremony -- Monday, January 22, 2024.

The trust has also invited 4,000 seers from across the country.

Rules for Consecration Ceremony: