Kapil Sharma has come a long way. From participating in Comedy Circus to be crowned the most popular TV personality, the comedian-actor has created a niche for himself over the years. Such is the popularity of Kapil and his show - The Kapil Sharma Show 2 - that it has become the biggest platform for most of the Bollywood celebrities to promote their films.

As one continues to watch Kapil's show and laugh at his clean, tongue in cheek humour, we stumbled upon an old video of the ace comedian from Comedy Ka Daily Soap (2010) where he shared the stage with talented actor Bhavya Gandhi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame.

In the short clip, Kapil, who played the role of a father, is seen being insulted by his son (essayed by Bhavya). The comedian too gives it back to his 'son' and the duo's conversation is bound to leave one in splits. Check out the video below.

Comedy Ka Daily Soap was hosted by Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna of The Kapil Sharma Show and saw Kapil as a performer along with Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri and others.

Kapil's birthday

Meanwhile, the host of TKSS 2 turned 39 on April 2 and while many wished the star on social media, what caught everyone's attention was Sunil Grover's wish to his friend-turned-foe-turned-friend. "Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter," Sunil tweeted.

Also, on Kapil's birthday, a fan shared an old video clip from Comedy Nights With Kapil wherein Sunil was seen wooing Kajol in Shah Rukh Khan's style. Shah Rukh, Varun Dhawan, Johnny Lever and others were seen laughing their hearts out at Sunil's hilarious antics.

So when Sunil came across the video, he couldn't stop himself but take a ride down the memory lane reminiscing his golden days on The Kapil Sharma Show. He wrote, "Somehow this makes me emotional whenever I see it."