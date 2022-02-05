Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted on a dinner date once again. This comes barely a few days after the two were seen together for the first time. The pictures and videos of the two exiting a posh restaurant last week had made social media berserk. Fans and followers of the superstar were elated to conclude that he might be seeing someone.

Who is Saba?

And now, Hrithik and Saba's recent outing, amid all the rumors prove that the two are indeed together. Hrithik and Saba seemed calm and Hrithik even offered her his hand while exiting the restaurant. For the uninitiated, Saba is part of the musical band Madboy Mink. Apart from this, Saba has also been seen in several OTT shows. The recent one being - Feels Like Ishq. Apart from this, she would also be seen in upcoming web series Rocket Boys that stars Jim Sarbh.

Hrithik - Saba ready to make it official?

Hrithik Roshan and Saba have been together for a while now and reportedly even went on a Goa vacation together. After being dating for several months, the duo is ready to make it official, a Bollywood Hungama report had stated. Saba was earlier in a relationship with Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah's son – Imaad Shah.

When Imaad spilled the beans

"It's true. Saba and I have moved in. That's how we get to work together. We ran into each other while working on a play. With all the rehearsing stuff, we did end up spending a lot of time together. One day I heard her singing randomly with friends, it was a nice jam session. Her voice stood out from everything in the room. It was so striking. Saba has an amazingly soulful and versatile voice," Imaad Shah had told TOI about dating Saba in 2013.