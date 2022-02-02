Hrithik Roshan's rumored love story is breaking the internet. Ever since the actor was spotted with actress Saba Azad after what looked like a dinner date, netizens went into a state of a tizzy.

Speculations of how their love story must have started, their secret getaways to mutual friends; a lot has been written about the two. And it doesn't come as a surprise that Saba Azad remained in top trends a day after their picture was splashed all across.

While Saba Azad chose to "call back" after being inquired about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan, it has now been revealed that the actress was allegedly in a live-in relationship with Naseeruddin Shah's son once.

When Imaad - Saba spilled the beans

"It's true. Saba and I have moved in. That's how we get to work together. We ran into each other while working on a play. With all the rehearsing stuff, we did end up spending a lot of time together. One day I heard her singing randomly with friends, it was a nice jam session. Her voice stood out from everything in the room. It was so striking. Saba has an amazingly soulful and versatile voice," Imaad Shah had told TOI about dating Saba.

"It is great to find a partner who has the same wavelength as you. Our interests are similar and because of that, an understanding is formed. Imaad and I are old junkies," Saba had further said in the interview. Saba is part of the musical band Madboy Mink.

Saba's co-band member is Imaad Shah. The duo has worked together for several years and making popular funky-electronic music. Apart from this, Saba has also been seen in several OTT shows. The recent one being - Feels Like Ishq. Apart from this, she would also be seen in upcoming web series Rocket Boys that stars Jim Sarbh.