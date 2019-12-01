A video has come up where Malaika is seen encountering a fan, asking her to take a gajra "on behalf of Arbaaz Khan". Malaika was exiting a venue with sister Amrita Arora, when a woman approached her with a set of gajras.

Malaika looked pissed

While she tried to ignore the woman as she walked past her in a hurry, things got little awkward when the fan rushed behind her saying, "This is on behalf of Arbaaz Khan". Although she looked little pissed off with this, Malaika did not react to it and got inside her car. Looks like the fan was not aware of the fact that Malaika and Arbaaz are no longer together, and she is currently dating Arjun Kapoor.

Why Malaika divorced Arbaaz?

In an old chat show, Malaika had opened up about reasons behind divorcing Arbaaz. Apparently, she was expected to be more like a house-wife, which Malaika was not uncomfortable with. She had mentioned it in her divorce petition.

Nonetheless, the two are happy with their respective lives now. While Malaika is seeing Arjun, Arbaaz is in a relationship with Georgia Andriani. However, none of the couples seems to be in a rush to get married.