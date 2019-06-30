In a case of medical negligence, doctors in a government medical college in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur dragged a patient to the X-Ray room on a bedsheet.

The incident came to light after a person who captured it on his camera uploaded it on social media.

#WATCH: Staff at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur takes a patient to X-Ray room by dragging him on a bed sheet. Dean Dr Navneet Saxena says, "3 persons have been suspended. Inquiry underway, action will be taken" #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/m5LPjyZ2ZP — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

The 27 seconds video clip showed a man in shorts and an open shirt being dragged across the floor on a bed sheet by attendants. A female companion is walking alongside him as they take him for an X-Ray.

ANI reports that three people have been suspended in relation to the incident. "Three persons have been suspended by the administration. An inquiry is underway and action will be taken against all found guilty," Dr Navneet Saxena, the Dean of NSCB Medical College said.

He added that an investigation has been launched and that action will be taken against the guilty.