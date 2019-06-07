A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh was caught on camera telling his party workers to hit government officials with shoes if they don't respect them.

"If the Uttar Pradesh government employees do not start working in a month or so or continue to harass our workers, take off your shoes and hit them with it because patience has a limit too," said Ram Ratan Kushwaha, a BJP MLA from Lalitpur, in a party event.

"If these government officials affiliated to SP and BSP continue to misbehave with our party workers like they did during elections, you should beware of them," he added.

#WATCH: Ramratan Kushwaha, BJP MLA from Lalitpur at a party event says,"If government employees don't respect our workers, then take off your shoes and hit them because there is a limit to patience." (June 4) pic.twitter.com/o889Y1Wl1q — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 6, 2019

A video clip of Kushwaha addressing the gathering has gone viral on social media.

The BJP leader was addressing a gathering of party workers during a 'Karyakarta Sammelan Samaroh' at Lalitpur.

Another video of BJP vice-president and former Bihar minister Renu Devi's brother Pinu thrashing a chemist at a medical shop in Bettiah, Bihar, surfaced on Thursday, June 6.

#WATCH: BJP National vice president & former Bihar minister Renu Devi's brother Pinu assaults a chemist at a medical shop in Bettiah allegedly for not standing up to show him respect. Incident caught on CCTV camera. #Bihar (June 3) pic.twitter.com/zSrY0or2Kh — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

Pinu had allegedly assaulted the chemist for not standing up to show him respect.