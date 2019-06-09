The Indian Army stationed at Siachen glaciers have to break their meals, which includes frozen juice, vegetables and eggs, everyday. At minus 50 degrees Celsius, the soldiers live and operate in some of the harshest conditions.

In a video posted by the Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun, three army officers posted at Siachen can be seen unpacking a frozen juice bottle and trying to defrost eggs that have become hard like a rock along with other vegetables due to the harsh climatic conditions.

The video has gone viral on social media that shows the soldiers struggle to make the frozen food supplies usable at the high-altitude base. The soldiers can be seen trying to break the frozen juice with a Ghurkha knife and hammer. The soldier tells that the juice brick has to be heated up and melted in order to drink it. One of the soldiers throws the eggs at a solid slab but the egg does not break.

Even though the video is fun to watch, it shows the extreme conditions through which a soldier in the glaciers have to fight not just with the enemy beyond the lines but also with Mother Nature herself to stay alive. Frostbites, avalanche, landslides are the other things the soldiers are fighting in their everyday life.

Siachen, located in the eastern Karakoram Range of the great Himalayas, is the longest glacier in the Karakoram and second-longest in the world's non-polar areas making it one of the coldest battlefields in the world. These are one of the most hostile terrains in the world where the Indian Army has posted its finest men to guard the nation with high spirit and valour.