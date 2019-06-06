A few weeks ago, the Indian army claimed to have spotted the footprints of Yeti, a mythical gigantic snowman creature in the Himalayan region of Nepal. After sharing a photo on their official Twitter page, the army revealed that these mysterious footprints measured 32X15 inches. Now, newly released records from the United States reveal that the FBI too had analyzed the alleged fur of Bigfoot in the 1970s.

It should be noted that Yeti is the gigantic snowman in Indian and Nepal folklore, while Bigfoot is his counterpart creature in the western countries. However, FBI's investigation revealed that these furs were actually deer hairs. The newly released records also suggested that initial analysis on the fur turned out to be perplexing, as experts revealed that these hairs were not shed by any known creature on the continent.

It was Peter Byrne, the then director of the Bigfoot Information Centre who spurred that analysis, and compelled the FBI to conduct an investigation.

"Briefly, we do not often come across hair which we are unable to identify and the hair that we have now, about 15 hairs attached to a tiny piece of skin, is the first that we have obtained in six years which we feel may be of importance," wrote Byrne.

However, the fur testing report made Byrne disappointed. After the tests, Cochran wrote to the Academy of Applied Sciences executive vice president Howard Curtis that these mysterious hairs were of deer family origin.

Byrne who is now 93-years-old still believes that Bigfoot is real, and the real mystery is under the wraps. On Wednesday, Peter Byrne told CNBC that he still has not given up the hope of proving that this abominable snowman is real. Byrne also admitted that proving the existence of Bigfoot is undoubtedly a challenging task.