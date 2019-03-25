The Indian Air Force (IAF) formally inducted the first unit of four US-made Chinook heavy-lift helicopters in Chandigarh on Monday, March 25. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa announced the induction at a ceremony and said the choppers are national assets. India had to shell out close to 1.5 billion dollars for 15 of these choppers which would be also used for deploying troops and machinery at high altitude locations with India and Pakistan.

#Chinook: CH-47F (I) Chinook is an advanced multi-mission helicopter that will provide Indian Air Force with unmatched strategic airlift capability across the full spectrum of combat & humanitarian missions.



Video Courtesy: @Boeing_In pic.twitter.com/5PFm1nCRQY — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 23, 2019

Here is all you need to know about the Chinook chopper.

1. The CH-47F (I) Chinook is a heavy lift, tandem rotor helicopter that serves armed forces of 19 countries. It can be used for the transport of troops and material among other roles. It will greatly enhance IAF's HADR (humanitarian assistance and disaster relief) capability.

2. The Chinook is an advanced multi-mission helicopter that will provide support to the armed forces of India. The chopper has unmatched strategic airlift capability across the full spectrum of combat and humanitarian missions.

3. The Chinook has a maximum payload capacity of about 11 tonnes and an underslung load of about 10 tonnes. It is eminently suited for operations in the Himalayas and has the capability to ferry heavy cargo like road construction equipment over difficult terrain.

4. Back in July 2018, the first CH-47F (I) Chinook chopper made for the IAF completed its first flight. The IAF received its first Chinook heavy-lift helicopter on February 10 at the Mundra port in Gujarat.

5. The Chinook contains a fully Integrated, Digital Cockpit Management System, Common Aviation Architecture Cockpit and advanced cargo-handling capabilities that complement the aircraft's mission performance and handling characteristics.

The Chinook deal

Back in 2015-16, India had signed two deals - one for the Chinook heavy-lift chopper and one for the Apache attack chopper. The Ministry of Defence had finalised the deal with Boeing for production along with the training of pilots to fly the Chinook helicopters started last year in 2018. Four pilots and an equal number of flight engineers were sent to Delaware in the United States to complete there training.