After a long time, we got to see Ranveer Singh back in his energetic avatar at the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020 on his film 'Gully Boy' taking home the maximum number of awards.

Like always Filmfare awards surprised the audience in many ways with some of the expected and unexpected list of awards won but Ranveer was so overjoyed with the win that the actor couldn't hide his happiness.

In a video that is going viral Ranveer can be seen hugging and kissing his Gully Boy co-stars Amruta Subhash who played his on-screen mother and Siddhant Chaturvedi who played the popular character of MC Sher.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy came out with flying colours with not just the cast winning big, but also a number of various awards in the technical category.

Gully Boy swept with the maximum number of Filmfare awards. It won 13 awards in total.

With such a huge win the team of Gully Boy is surely on cloud nine. Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor (Male) award whereas Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor (Female) award.

Siddhant Chaturvedi won the Best Actor Supporting Role (Male) award whereas Amruta Subash won the Best Actor Supporting Role (Female) award.

Alia had shared a picture in which we can see Ranveer, Alia, Siddhant, and Amruta sharing an award with each other.

Netizens boycott Filmfare Awards 2020

With 'Gully Boy' taking home the maximum number of awards, netizens have called the awards shows biased and paid.

Some even went on to call it an act of nepotism as the Karan Johar is one of the jury members for Filmfare and Alia Bhatt being his favourite student won the Best Actress Female award for 'Gully Boy' in spite of several other deserving nominations.

Actors like Aamir Khan and Kangana Ranaut have shown their disinterest in awards show and boycotted it long back, seems like Shahid Kapoor will be the next in this list.