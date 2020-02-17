Recently, there has been a lot of talk regarding Ranbir and Alia's relationship, and their marriage. The couple even spent Valentine's together on a vacation. The two will next be seen together on screen in Brahmastra. In the meantime though, both have begun shooting their individual films separately.

While Alia has begun shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leel Bhansali Ranbir is now working on his action entertainer. Even though the two are working at the same film studio they are avoiding each other.

Why Ranbir avoids the Gangubai Kathiawadi sets

Both Kapoor and Alia have been working in Film city, Goregaon, but have so far not paid each other a visit. Earlier reports suggested that the two actors were trying to keep it professional when it came to their work. Perhaps, there is more to it than meets the eye.

There may be another reason why Ranbir Kapoor is giving Gangubai Kathiawadi a wide berth, and that may be because of his strained relationship with the director of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The actor wasd even supposed to be playing a cameo in the film along with Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn, according to reports in 2019, but he had turned down the part.

Ranbir giving Bhansali the cold shoulder

The actor in question began his career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Sawariya in 2007. Before his debut, he was also an AD on the sets of Black in 2005.

But the relationship turned sour following the film. Sources close to the actor say that Ranbir had differences with the renowned Bollywood director known for his attention to detail.

Ranbir has been avoiding the director ever since, despite the latter's numerous offers. Ranbir reportedly said he would not work with Bhansali again, and clearly is sticking to his decision.

Bahnsali had offered him Guzaarish, Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani previously, and Ranbir turned down each one. Even though the two have never openly talked about their fall out, the actor-director duo have never worked on a project together after Sawariya.