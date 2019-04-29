Marvel, especially Dr Strange, is up for some competition after very creative Twitter users pitted the all-seeing superhero against India's Swami Nithyananda.

A scene in Avenger's Infinity War showed Dr Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch, proclaiming that he saw 14 million ways the war against Thanos could turn out and the Avengers win in only one scenario.

Just a quick refresher, Thanos is probably the most hated villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who made half the population of Earth disappear with just a snap of his finger in the cliffhanger ending of Avengers Infinity War.

Twitterati went berserk after videos emerged of Swami Nithyananda with as many hands as what Dr Strange had in the movie. Many retweeted the video calling it was the "Asli Avengers Endgame".

In the 10 second video, we can see Swami Nithyananda with as many hands as Dr Strange and also beating the Avenger hands down (pun intended) with just a flick of two his many hands.

As you can recall, Swami Nithyananda gained nation-wide notoriety when a sex tape of his with a South Indian actress went viral ten years ago. Since then, his incredulous statements have kept him in the headlines.

In September 2018, the Swami said that he has the power to help enlighten his followers and apparently open their third eye. He also promised that he could make cows talk in Tamil and Sanskrit.

Here are some of the best reactions on social media of the self-made swami going against Dr Strange