Ardent fans of supernatural show Divya Drishti, are set to witness another intimate sequence between show's leads - Rakshit (Adhvik Mahajan) and Drishti (Sana Sayyad).

In just six months of run, the show has managed to win the hearts of millions of viewers. Not just the gripping storyline but the chemistry between Rakshit and Drishti have kept viewers hooked to the show.

And now, the makers are raising the entertainment quotient with a steamy track, which will be aired soon. In a sneak peek shared by the makers, Rakshit is seen draping Drishti's saree. As soon as the promo was out, fans went crazy and expressed their eagerness to watch the episode.

Earlier, when the on-screen couple's first kissing scene was aired, it went viral on social media in no time. Talking about it, Adhvik had told Telly Chakkar, "Well, this is the first time that I have shot a kissing scene. Although Sana and I have romanced in the show, for the first time, viewers will witness our sensuous romance."

"Talking about comfort, being an actor, every scene is very mechanical. Since Sana and I are very good friends off-screen and we are quite comfortable shooting with each other, there was no awkwardness," Adhvik added.

When asked about his wife Neha Mahajan's reaction on his steamy scene, he said that Neha understands his job and has no qualms on his kissing on-screen.

"Neha knows me from my college days, and she understands an actor's job and my passion towards acting. She has no qualms on me kissing on-screen. We both have made a lot of sacrifices to reach here.We support each other, and she gets happy seeing me becoming successful in life," Adhvik said.

Take a look at some of the fans reaction to the upcoming steamy sequence: