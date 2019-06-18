It may have been a since Vishal Bharadwaj's Rangoon released and tanked, but, it still hasn't allowed us to forget the interesting revelations the stars of the movie – Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan made.

There were rumours of the three actors in the film not getting along with each other. While Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had Kareena Kapoor in common, Kangana might have seen the two as a product of nepotism. In an old interview, Kangana had described kissing Shahid Kapoor as 'disgusting'. The Queen actor had said, "Shahid's moustache was horrible and it (kissing) would be disgusting. Then he would keep telling me that he has a runny nose which helps it to stick."

When asked about the 'runny nose' episode, Shahid had then retaliated, "I have to tell you that Kangana makes up things in her head. She has a vivid imagination. I don't remember telling her all this at all."

Now, on Neha Dhupia's chat show, Shahid Kapoor has opened up about the kissing scene on being prodded. The Mausam actor said, "That's a really random question! Really random memories... Kuch yaad hi nahi aa raha hai. Blank ho gaya hoon main, yaar (I'm blanking out, can't seem to remember anything). If it was in the keechad (mud), it was keechady (muddy)."

Kangana doesn't seem to be sharing a good rapport with Saif Ali Khan either and there were rumours of the two not willing sharing cold vibes on the sets of the film.

Shahid Kapoor will be seen romancing Kiara Advani in romantic thriller - Kabir Singh - which is a Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. The film is slated for release on June 21. On the other hand, Kangana is busy with the shoot of - Mental Hai Kya and Panga.