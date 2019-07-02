The makers of web series Panchali that is streamed on ULLU app and its actress Anupriya Goenka are having a nasty fight. Both the parties have been making serious allegations against each other.

After the makers of Panchali accused Anupriya of being unprofessional for not promoting the web series, the actress now charged the other party of cheating her in regard to some intimate scenes on the show.

Anupriya alleged that while the makers had earlier promised her that the intimate scenes will be shot in dim-light and will not extend 30 seconds, but those were shot and released with full light, extending up to three to four minutes each.

"The first three intimate scenes were to be shot in silhouette and dim light and no scene of any intimate nature was to extend beyond 30 seconds each. During the shoot of the first 3 scenes, as if was fully lit, I was once again reassured that in post the scenes would be dimmed and on edit the scenes wouldn't extend beyond what discussed. Again to realise that once again I was manipulated and as each scene was released for a duration of 3 to 4 minutes in bright light," Spotboye quoted her as saying.

She further said that she was told that Panchali is a short film, but later they released it as a web series. Anupriya added that despite all these alleged anomaly, she was ready to promote the series but she did not receive much support from the team.

"I felt let down and admit did not want to promote the project at all, but after having a talk with Mr. Sushant Singh (CINTAA HEAD), I agreed to go promote the series. My PR team, in fact even followed up with their PR team for PR strategy, dates, constantly. Asked for details of interviews they planned with journalists but nothing was ever shared with us. They only wanted me to have a picture with the CEO of Ullu to put on medianet in TIMES. In spite of all the bad blood I was willing to promote the series, but I can't be made to promote a channel in particular or act as their brand ambassador," she said.