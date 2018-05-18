It is often said that you need to have the heart to help others and the hurdle in front of you will become insignificant. One such heart-warming incident was captured on camera.

The footage shows a delivery guy helping children stranded on a flooded street in China. He also came up with an innovative way for the same. He put his delivery vehicle in between flooded road so that the children could use it to reach to safety on the other side.

The children were seen entering the vehicle from one side and then stepping out from the other. The man was also seen carrying the children so that they wouldn't have to step into the water.

While the authenticity of the video has not been verified, reports state that the incident took place in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Check the video here:

The popular saying that superheroes are ordinary people, who make themselves extraordinary, was once again proved after a heartwarming video of firefighters performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a cat went viral.

When the cat was rescued, it had stopped breathing. Firefighters were seen opening an oxygen tank and holding it near the cat's mouth. Another man was seen rubbing the feline's chest to get its heart beating again. All this happened while the owner stood near her pet, weeping inconsolably. Luckily the cat soon began breathing.

The cat was rescued from a house fire in Volgograd, in Southwest Russia. The video ended with the woman shedding tears of joy, hugging and kissing her beloved pet.