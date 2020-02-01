Dalljiet Kaur, who was last seen on Bigg Boss 13, seems to have found love again. The gorgeous actress is rumoured to be dating actor Randeep Rai and the duo is currently having a gala time holidaying in Maldives.

Although it seems like the lovebirds are at the tropical island for a shoot, they surely know how to mix work with pleasure.

The two have been sharing some amazing pictures and videos as they enjoy by the beach. In one of the pictures, a sun-soaked Dalljiet is seen flaunting her curves in a black polka dots bralette. She completed the look with red shorts and wet hair.

"Let the sun soak all the fears while the sun sets and bring out the sunrise with pure happiness," she captioned the image. Randeep, on the other hand, shared a shirtless picture of his on Instagram.

Dalljiet's bitter divorce

Dalljiet's ugly divorce with actor Shaleen Bhanot had made headlines a few years ago. Back then, she had claimed the actor was very short-tempered and physically abused her. Dalljiet even filed a complaint against Shaleen after he pushed her to a wall and 'strangled' her. The couple got divorced in 2015 after five years of marriage. Together they have a son named Jaydon.

Actress' stint on Bigg Boss 13

Fans of Dalljiet were in for a shock when the popular actress was the first contestant to be eliminated from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13. She was voted out along with Koena Mitra after they received the least number of votes among the other nominated contestants - Rashami Desai and Shehnaz Gill.

Dalljiet's professional life

On her professional front, the actress is currently seen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. She has also been part of several shows, including KumKum, Swaragini, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai and Kaala Teeka. Recently, the actress made her digital debut with Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge starrer BOSS: Baap Of Special Services.