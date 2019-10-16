In a viral video, Bhojpuri actress Neha Bansal is seen bursting into tears, and pleading PM Narendra Modi to help her in getting her husband back.

The video shows Neha saying that she got married to an NRI in America, who has abandoned her just months after their wedding. The actress alleged that her husband Vijay Thakkar, who she met through a matrimonial site, refused to take her to the US, and threatened her as well.

Neha further said that she has exhausted all her possession to meet the marriage arrangements, and now she has no other way than to kill herself if her husband does not come back.

She also alleged that her husband damaged a lot of property at her house, and left her saying she would not be able to do anything to him. Neha in the video requested PM Modi to intervene in the matter, and bring her husband back to her. A shattered Neha even asked Modi if Indian legal system is so weak that anyone could come and destroy a girl's life without any consequence.

Neha and Vijay's wedding was held on March 29 this year, and it was attended by some known faces from the TV industry like Ahsan Qureshi, Gulshan Panday and Arvinder Singh among others.

Watch the video below: