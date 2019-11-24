Jennifer Winget is set to return as Maya with the new season of psychological thriller Beyhadh 2. As the countdown for the premiere date begins (December 2), the makers have dropped in a new promo.

In the new promo, Maya reveals how controlling she will be even with the viewers. Going by the short clip, one can surely say Beyhadh 2 will be intriguing.

Cast and rumoured storyline

Beyhadh 2 has a gripping storyline. Apart from Jennifer, it also stars Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in main roles. Ashish has a salt and pepper look for the show and will be seen as Mrityunjay Roy aka MJ.

Apparently, the plot of Beyhadh 2 will revolve around Maya, who will fall in love with an older man (Ashish Chowdhry). After the character dumps Maya, she will seek revenge by falling in love with Shivin, the man's son (Shivin).

The series Beyhadh is a revenge drama and just like Jennifer's character Maya in the first season, the new show will see Maya with shades of grey. The new season will see Maya having an agenda and her path is of hatred rather than love.

About Jennifer's character Maya

Talking about her character, the actress told in an interview earlier, "I am completely in love with my character. So much so, it called for a do-over! But no, in all seriousness, the show gave me a blank canvas to chart the course of my character. Being out of the box, you have the opportunity to get creative."

About audiences' response, Jennifer said, "Not very often do roles like this fall into your lap, so for an actor it really gets you to push your limits, whilst working within your resources. The show and character are both close to heart. The whole team has put in a lot of thought and effort to come up with the final look for Maya in Season 2 of 'Beyhadh' so, I hope the audience shows the same amount of appreciation and love, if not more.