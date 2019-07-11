Of late, reports have been doing the rounds that the popular psycho thriller Beyhadh is set to return to small screen with Season 2. While Jennifer Winget, who played the lead role of Maya, will continue to be part of the show, her obsession - played by Kushal Tandon - may not join the cast this time around.

And now, Beyhadh's producer Prateek Sharma, confirmed that the storyline for Beyhadh 2 has been finalised. He also revealed that the shooting will begin in the later part of the year. "Later part of the year we will start Beyhadh 2. The conversations are on. No information given on that. Right now nothing is finalised. The storyline we have finalised though," the producer told PinkVilla.

When asked to spill some beans on the story, the producer quipped, "Beyhadh has always been about obsession."

Beyhadh with a gripping storyline had become a massive hit among masses. Jennifer's negative yet lead role of an obsessive lover was loved by millions. In fact, it was said that Beyhadh was the actress' best performance in her acting career. Owing to huge demand from viewers, the first season of the finite series had to be extended for a few months.

Jennifer's striking chemistry with Kushal was loved by millions of fans worldwide. Despite the popularity, Kushal had hinted in an interview that he was not much interested in being a part of the season 2. "Honestly, I have done the show and enjoyed it immensely. I would like to take up something that's different," he had earlier told Bollywood Life.

Meanwhile, rumour has it that the makers may approach Harshad Chopra to play the male lead in Beyhadh 2, given that Harshad and Jennifer's Jodi was a hit one after they worked together in Bepannah.