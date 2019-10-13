Gorgeous Jennifer Winget is set to return as Maya in Beyadh 2 and fans cannot wait for the show to go on air.

Beyhadh 2 has a gripping storyline and apart from Jennifer, it also stars Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in main roles. Recently, the first look of the actors were released and it has left fans excited. The first promo of the show gives a sneak peek of Jennifer's portrayal of the character Maya.

The actress took to social media to announce that the second promo will release on October 15. In the video clip shared by Jennifer, she can be seen performing an aerial act. "What will be the extent of Maya's hatred? Catch the second promo on 15th October only on the official social media pages of Sony TV. #MayaAgain #ComingSoon #Beyhadh2 @jenniferwinget1," she captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Ashish has a salt and pepper look for the show and will be seen as Mrityunjay Roy aka MJ. The series Beyhadh is a revenge drama and just like Jennifer's character Maya in the first season, the new show will see Maya with shades of grey. Her obsession for her lover was what the previous season was all about. The new season will see Maya having an agenda and her path is of hatred and not of love.

Rumour has it that the plot of Beyhadh 2 will revolve around Maya, who will fall in love with an older man (Ashish Chowdhry). After the character dumps Maya, she will seek revenge by falling in love with Shivin, the man's son.

Beyhadh had become a massive hit among the masses. Jennifer's negative yet lead role of an obsessive lover was loved by millions. There is no denying that her grey character was one of the highly appreciated roles in her career. In fact, owing to huge demand from viewers, the first season of the finite series had to be extended for a few months.

Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Beyhadh 2: