After Baadal Nanjundaswamy's 'moonwalk' video on Bengaluru depicting the pathetic pothole condition at Tunganagar Main Road went viral over the internet, a Mexican advertising agency has recreated it there to counter similar problems.

A Mexican digital advertising agency, Boveda Celeste contacted Nanjundaswamy via Facebook and took permission from him to recreate the video showcasing the poor road quality of Mexico.

The video is very similar to Nanjundaswamy's act, where a person wearing an astronaut suit can be seen walking on a moon-like surface with giant craters. The astronaut can be seen holding a Mexican flag and walking slowly just like the anti-gravity situation in the lunar surface.

According to the reports, the Mexican video is shot in Pachuca at the Mexican capital Hidalgo. There is a background score similar to the space agency's trying to contact the astronaut and then a car can be seen passing by, showing the reality of the poor road conditions there.

The advertising agency has credited Nanjundaswamy for the idea in their Instagram video. "The advertising agency Boveda Celeste in conjunction with the plastic artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy joins the rally against the street conditions in our cities. It is time to join #AstroBacheChallenge," read their video caption.

In their video, Boveda Celeste said that they expect a change from the government and with the video they join the challenge.