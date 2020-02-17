Asim Riaz may have missed winning the Bigg Boss 13 title by a small margin but he has surely won millions of hearts throughout his stay inside the madhouse. His popularity went notch higher when he received support from WWE star John Cena through an Instagram post.

And just after wrapping up BB13, Asim seems to have his bag full of projects. The first runners up of Salman Khan's BB13 has already announced his new project.

The hunk will be seen in a new music video Built-In Pain by Bohemia. He took to his social media page to share a video where he can be seen on a video call with rapper Bohemia.

Teasing a possible collaboration, he wrote on Instagram, "Lovely interacting with the legend @iambohemia sir. Thankyou for all the love and support you have been giving me all this while. It was a dream come true. You have inspired me growing up and now to realize that you are interested in collabrating with me. Peace , love and respect!" Asim was often seen rapping on the show too. He also rapped to a Bohemia track while doing an Instagram live session with his fans.

Asim parties with Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai

To celebrate the Bigg Boss 13 achievement, Asim reunited with the show's co-contestants and his close buddies Rashami Desai and Himanshi Khurana a day after the grand finale. Asim's brother Umar Riaz too were part of the reunion.

Rashami Desai reunited with co-contestants & buddies Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana a day after grand finale. The pictures were shared by Himanshi, who was close to Asim throughout the season. In a boomerang video, Rashami, Asim and his brother Umar Riaz can be seen dancing together.

Asim's fans call BB13 biased

Meanwhile, heart-broken fans of Asim netizens created a ruckus on social media over Siddharth Shukla's win. A viral video supposedly from Bigg Boss 13 control room further landed BB13 in a controversy for allegedly being biased towards Sidharth.

Many people have also started trending hashtags like '#PublicKaWinnerAsim, '#FixedWinnerSid' and '#BoycottColorsTV' as a sign of their protest against the winner's decision. Not just that, many celebrities, former Bigg Boss contestants and previous season winners have come out in support of Asim and called him the true winner of Bigg Boss 13.