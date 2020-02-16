Remember when Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh had revealed how she was molested by her domestic help when she was13 and she managed to flee from the situation. Her sister-in-law Kashmira Shah was heartbroken after listening to Arti's shocking revelation and had said that she and Krushna Abhishek had no clue about this incident. And now Krushna Abhishek has made a shocking revelation about his sister's molestation story saying that Arti didn't face any rape attempt.

"It was shocking for us too. I have said this before too, but I think Arti in the flow must have said too much. There was no rape attempt on her, it was going to happen but the guy ran away. Aunty told me, an FIR was also registered against him in Lucknow. He fled and we couldn't trace him. Arti na us emotion mein flow flow mein jyada bol gayi," Krushna Abhishek told Pinkvilla in an interview.

While speaking about her harrowing experience, Arti had said that her hands still shiver when she talks about the incident and it took a lot of courage for her to speak about it. An alarmed Kashmera had said that she and Krushna Abhishek had no clue about this incident. She wished that Arti could've spoken to them about the incident and said that she would want to kill the person who molested her sister-in-law.

Kashmera had further said that they were devastated by the news and would surely take an action once Arti is out of the house and would get to the bottom of it.

But with Krushna's shocking revelation about Arti, we wonder what the latter has to say about her brother's statement.