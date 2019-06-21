There have been speculations doing rounds that Argentine football legend Diego Maradona is suffering from Alzheimer's disease. But the little magician has posted a video recently on social media dismissing all the reports that he is suffering from Alzheimer's. He stated that these rumours are actually lies.

His video came on Thursday, a day after his lawyer, Matias Morla stated that all the speculations are lies. According to him, people who are spreading these rumours do not even know what the disease is.

The all-time great footballer as reported by Xinhua news agency said, " They lie, they lie. They talk about Alzheimer's and they don't even know what the word Alzheimer's means

He added, "People who have Alzheimer's die, I'm not dying." He further added that some journalists are responsible for spreading these rumours and creating confusion.

The 1986 World Cup winner has ended his 11-month coaching spell at the Mexican second division club Dorados.

He has been facing health issues since the end of his career due to his weight and alcohol, drug abuse issues. In 2004, he was admitted to the hospital with severe heart problems. He underwent two gastric bypass operations to control his weight.

The Argentine legend has recently condemned the performance of Lionel Messi led Argentina in the Copa America 2019, held in Brazil. Speaking to TyC sports the legend said, " We have a prestige we built up kicking and punching. Let it be remembered that when we left Peru our bus was smashed up."

He also questioned whether the current Argentine players know what wearing the blue and white jersey means. He added," What does this shirt mean? You have to feel it, for f**k's sake."

According to Argentine press reports, Maradona was set to undergo shoulder and knee operations in the coming weeks.