Argentina will take the field on June 19 against Paraguay for their second Group-B match of the Copa America 2019, at Belo Horizonte. After facing a massive defeat against Colombia in their first match of the group, Lionel Messi-led Argentina need to win this game to qualify for the quarter-finals. Colombia defeated Argentina with second-half goals from Roger Martinez and Duvan Zapata while Paraguay played out a 2-2 draw against Qatar.

La Albiceleste need to start rolling as their dismal performance in the first match has disheartened and angered the fans. Lionel Messi, who is on his quest to win his maiden international trophy, needs to give his best and show urgency. The situation in which Argentina is currently standing was not at all called for. Senior players like Nicolas Otamendi and Angel Di Maria played miserably and could not inspire the team as the squad is mostly filled with new faces. Moreover, caretaker coach Lionel Scaloni needs to seriously think about fielding Pablo Dybala in place of an impactless Sergio Aguero who has scored just three goals in his last 23 competitive games for Argentina.

On the other hand, Paraguay come into the game after an upsetting 2-2 draw against Qatar. They will like to add to the agony of the Argentine fans by defeating this shambolic Argentina squad.

The other match to be played on June 19 is between Colombia and Qatar. Colombia have been riding high on confidence after defeating Argentina convincingly in the last match whereas Qatar have gained a lot of confidence after drawing against Paraguay in the first match of Copa America.

The Argentina-Paraguay match will start at 9.30 PM on June 18 according to local time and 6 AM, June 19 according to IST. The Colombia-Qatar match will start at 6.30pm on June 18 according to local time and 3 am, June 19 according to IST.

Global TV listings and Live stream

Telemundo: USA

Premier Sports 1: UK

Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN+, Premier Player

How to watch in India

There has been a huge disappointment for Indian football fans as the tournament will not be telecast in the country. Fans can watch the live stream by using free VPN services and download apk's like Navixsport. The application cannot be downloaded from any play store but it is available online for free. It can be downloaded by simply searching on Google. Two search results will come, one for Android and another for iOS. The viewers have to go inside the website according to their requirements, click on free download and enjoy the match.