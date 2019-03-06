Paris Saint Germain welcomes Manchester United to Le Parc des Princes for the second leg of their round of 16 Champions League clash on March 6.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The match between PSG and Manchester United will start at 8 pm local time and 1:30 am IST (Thursday).

Sony Ten 2 & HD 2 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

PSG vs Manchester United preview

The Parisiens will be fairly comfortable with Manchester United's visit across the English Channel as they have a 2-0 lead in the tie and given the two away goals they scored at Old Trafford, anything but progression will be taken as a shock in Paris.

The visitors walk into this game under a serious handicap as they are out with several regular players. The list of those missing through injury could make a team in itself. Those who have not travelled to Paris as a part of the Red Devils contingent are – Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Antonio Valencia.

PSG too have a couple of injuries to worry about as Neymar will continue on the sidelines owing to his foot injury and striker Edinson Cavani still remains a doubt for this clash. But the Paris side showed at Old Trafford that they are, at the moment, a class above Manchester United. Manager Thomas Tuchel dished out a tactical master class as he played Brazilian defender Marquinhos in midfield and he did a perfect negation job on Paul Pogba.

In the absence of the Frenchman and his midfield compatriots, United has been stripped to bare bones in the middle of the park and will be fielding two academy graduates in midfield. Andreas Pereira and summer signing Fred will partner young Scott McTominay at the centre of the park against the likes of Marco Verratti in the PSG midfield.

The visitors will require a miracle to overturn the first-leg deficit and caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked his players to call on the Manchester United spirit to script history in the French capital. But even the most ardent United fan will be aware of the immense threat they face on the break from the pacy duo of Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe.

But PSG has been on the wrong side of a miraculous comeback recently and will thus be eager to avoid a déjà vu in the continental competition.

Probable XIs

PSG: Gianluigi Buffon; Thilo Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat; Marquinhos, Marco Verratti; Dani Alvez, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler; Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United: David De Gea; Ashley Young, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Fred; Diogo Dalot, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford

Global TV Listings: