Coronavirus has turned cities into eerie ghost towns and even the busiest places around the world are shockingly deserted. From New York's Times Square to Saudi's Mecca and Medina, photos of the post-coronavirus pandemic have offered a rare sight of these busiest sites of the world. But the recently-built landmark structure, Apple Park campus, has also met with the same fate as a video shows the stranded "spaceship" monument after the Cupertino tech titan advised all its employees to work from home in wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

With hundreds and thousands of employees working from home during the pandemic, Apple's employees have also chosen the traditional route. This has left the lush solar-powered naturally-ventilated building uninhabited for at least until the Covid-19 outbreak has passed. A video shared on YouTube shows the Apple Park campus without any of its employees in sight. It looks legit like a stranded alien spaceship - a rare sight ever since it was opened to employees in 2018.

Watch the video below:

Apple Park - Fascinating facts

Apple Park was opened early in 2018 and it has a capacity to accommodate 13,000 employees. The campus is spread across a 175-acre area, which has a 1,000-seating auditorium called Steve Jobs Theater located on a hill – one of the highest points within the Apple Park, over 7,000 trees surrounding the HQ and solar panels powering the entire campus. There is also a 100,000 sq. ft. fitness center for employees, 300,000 sq. ft. R&D facilities, walking and running tracks, underground parking, and 1,000 bikes to help the staff get around the campus.

Apple Park campus was crafted by famed architect Norman Foster, who drew major cues from Apple co-founder Steve Job's vision for the new HQ. The campus structure features a cantilevered carbon fiber roof which is designed to look like it floats, along with stone, walls staircases, and terrazzo floors that match the aesthetic of the rest of the campus. It also has a Visitor Center, which is open from 9 am to 7 pm on Monday through Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, and from 11 am till 6 pm on Sundays. Unfortunately, the entire campus is on lockdown like most cities around the world due to coronavirus.