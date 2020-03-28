Virat and Anushka being the power couple of the industry grab a lot of attention every time they are seen together chilling or whenever they post something on social media. Since everyone is locked down in their respective homes, Virat found a new hairstylist for himself. Let's find out who is it?

Recently, Anushka posted a video on her Instagram wherein the actress turned into a hairstylist for hubby Virat Kohl and it seems that the captain of the Indian cricket team liked his new hairstylist. He was seen appreciating Anushka's work and so the newly appointed hairstylist made sure to share it with her fans.

Anushka Sharma gives hubby Virat Kohli a haircut

"This is what quarantine does to you. You allow these things to happen, getting your haircut with kitchen scissors," were Kohli's word while getting a haircut by Anushka.

Even the 31-year old actress was seen setting her hair and flaunting them as well, since she has become a hairstylist, and so even she has to look perfect. Anushka Sharma posted the video on her Instagram with the caption, "Meanwhile, in Quarantine."

It seems that the couple is enjoying their quarantine-zone as even in such a difficult time when the world is fighting with the Coronavirus Pandemic, both Virat and Anushka looked very calm and chilled in the video.

Virat Kohli was due to lead India for a three-match ODI series against South Africa, although the series had to be suspended due to fears surrounding the coronavirus. Therefore, now that the couple is together, they seem to be loving their quality time together.

For the past couple of days both Virat and Anushka have been quite active on social media as recently they were seen urging people of India to stay in their homes as there has been in a 21-day lockdown announced by the PM Narendra Modi in order to curb the spread of the contagious disease.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina which released in 2018, and since then Anushka has been on a sabbatical and she has not announced about any upcoming project as of yet.