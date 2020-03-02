Being parents is bliss. Watching your little one grow and blossom into a beautiful human being is something that every individual desire. Bollywood's Baazigar Shah Rukh Khan has always been spotted encouraging and appreciating his children on their accomplishments.

As Suhana and Aryan are off to college, SRK has been seen spending a lot of time with his little munchkin Abram. The father of three children has been spotted at Abram's Taekwondo lessons and usually shares adorable pictures of father-son duo celebrating festivals.

'Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride'

SRK fans can never get tired of the cute pictures of little Abram, who is growing up so fast. As a gift, proud dad SRK shared a post on his social media handles of a sketch drawn by Abram. Talking about the happiness in being a father of three beautiful children he wrote, "Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration & even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts....in every aspect of life. My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason...."

King Khan has never stepped back when it has come to support his children in various co-curricular activities, apart from academic achievements. Recently, he shared pictures of Abram with a gold medal at a Taekwondo tournament and wrote, "You train...u fight...u succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It's a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired!"

Sharing pictures from the Sport's Day event at Abram's school, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Day at the Races...My little 'Gold Medal' with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!!"

SRK has always been a family man and considers his children Abram, Suhana and Aryan his most valuable possessions. While talking in an interview with India Today, he said, "I have no other interest in life. People find it very strange. There's only one interest high up in life... that is to play with children. I love kids, and not in the nice, pat-sy way; I just love kids. I like being around them, and I have three of them. I've really had some amazing times with them. I'd rather be with my children than be anyplace else. That's the only thing I'd rather do more than acting."

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been married to Gauri Khan for almost twenty-nine years now have three beautiful children together. King Khan was last seen in Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.