Malaika Arora who returned from Jaisalmer after attending a grand birthday bash was not in a good mood at the airport. The actor was spotted exiting the airport with her sister Amrita Arora and Shahrukh's wife Gauri Khan.

Fans, as usual, created a chaos at the airport seeing these lovely ladies and the shutterbugs were busy clicking pictures.

But all this time we didn't find Malaika in her normal mood as she happily poses and smiles for the cameras.

Malla was constantly on the phone and seemed quite irritated. In the video that has gone viral Malaika can be seen quite pissed on the call and we aren't mistaking it's the driver who's at the other end of the call.

In the clip, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star can be heard saying, "Humlog udhar nahi aa sakte," seeing the fans and paps chaos.

Meanwhile, who's who of Bollywood like Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Maheep Kapoor, Rahul Khanna, and Shweta Bachchan among others, were in the Golden City to celebrate Arvind Dubash's 50th birthday.

Last night, social media was flooded with pictures from Le Bal Oriental-themed birthday bash.

At the bash, Malaika wore a body-hugging shimmery silver gown leaving us swooning over her hot body. With dramatic selves, Malaika's looked all sorts of sexy as her long embellished gown and sheer neckline accentuated her look.

On the personal front, Malaika has made it official with Arjun Kapoor, the couple will soon be tieing the knot.

Arjun Kapoor behind the delay in marriage?

If we go by what Arjun Kapoor has to say, it is he who is delaying the marriage with Malaika Arora, despite immense pressure from his family members.

A few months back, in an interview given to Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor had revealed that he will marry only at a time when he feels right.

"I've always been a little more mature than I should have been. I bear the brunt of it sometimes because I'm able to handle everything without burdening them.

They also know that whenever I want to take a decision of that proportion, it will be taken keeping them in mind, not too soon or late, just when I feel it's right," said Arjun Kapoor.