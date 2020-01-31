Ever since the two have made their relationship public, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been making news for their social media PDA.

The two are often seen hanging out together and what's more? Even son, Arhaan Khan, seems to like his company.

However, it's not even been a year and Arjun Kapoor already cheated on her. Well, not technically! Arjun Kapoor went on a blind date for Karan Johar's reality show on Netflix – What the Love! The show prepares real people to go on dates with celebs and groom themselves better.

Talking about the experience, Arjun Kapoor said, "It's my first blind date. Actually my first 'date' really, especially since I've become an actor, so it was surprisingly fun.

"I was nervous but it was nice, Ashi is a fun girl. She's filmy and she's got a silly, goofy sense of humour.

"She has a lot of layers to peel off but I guess that's something that will happen in due course but I enjoyed myself. It's a nice memory to hold on to."

Talking about marriage

"Why is everybody in such a hurry? You cannot jump the gun where these things are concerned. If and when it has to happen, it will happen.

Right now, we are in a space where we just want to discover each other", Malaika told Pinkvilla when asked if they have any plans to tie the knot anytime soon.

While Arjun Kapoor had said, "I have always said that if I do want to settle down, I won't hide it. I retain that answer. I maintain that if you are given respect, you give it back.

When there is a certain boundary drawn, you feel gracious. That's what happened in our case. The fact remains that the media has been respectful and decent, so have we...it's a mutual relationship."

In an interview with Zoom TV last year, Malaika cleared her views on marriage. "I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics.

Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business (showbiz), everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage).

No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there's no marriage on the cards right now," she said. While Malaika is with Arjun, Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Andriani.