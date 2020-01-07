The audience got to witness the emotional side of stylish star Allu Arjun when he broke down in tears while speaking about his father Allu Aravind at the music concert of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL) on Tuesday evening.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is scheduled for worldwide release on January 12 as a Sankranti treat for all mega fans. Allu Aravind, who has co-produced it with S Radha Krishna, held a grand musical concert at Yousufguda Police Grounds in Hyderabad on January 6, as a part of its promotions. Along with its cast and crew, many celebs from the film industry were present on this occasion.

The audience and celebs witnessed a different side of the stylish star at the musical concert of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Addressing the gathering, Allu Arjun said, "Generally, I and my father feel shy to speak about each other and it is a sentiment in my family. We love each other but never speak about it. We are angry with each other, but we never make it public (laughs). We keep it within us."

Though his father launched his career and gave him some hits, Allu Arjun has never thanked him. He said, "My father has produced my first film and he launched me. Ever since I have done around 20 movies. We have some of them together. A few were hit, while others flopped. But I have never said thanks to him even at home. For the first in my life (pauses for few seconds), Thank you, daddy!"

As he continued to speak, Allu Arjun became emotional and broke down in tears. The actor said, "Thank you is not just for doing movies with me. I realized one thing after the birth of my son. (He becomes emotional and gets in tears). I will never become greater than my father. (Erases his tears)."

Allu Arjun added, "I will never become bigger than my father. I wish I would become at least half of him. I love my father more than anything in this world. I never had an opportunity to tell him. I think this is one of the best opportunity to tell that daddy I love you. I never told you. Thank you! Thank you!"

While his son Arjun was getting emotional on the stage, Allu Aravind watched him from the audience gallery with a smile on his face. He rose from his seat, ran to the stage, hugged him, patted his back and came back to his seat. This emotional bonding between the father and son was one of the highlights at the musical concert of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.