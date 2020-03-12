Akshay Kumar is known for his comedy, and there may be a lot of truth hidden in that comedy. On Kapil Sharma's show, the actor made a remark on Bollywood award shows and their format. The simple joke hits home.

The Kapil Sharma Show is supposed to be a fun-filled hour with guests. The comedian invited on his show the team of Sooryavanshi, director Rohit Shetty and main leads in the film, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

While introducing Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma made an observation of the Bollywood actor. He said, "I've noticed something, I don't know if you have noticed it too. Sometimes when Paaji goes to an award show to announce a winner, he doesn't even open the envelope to see who's the winner. He says it on his own, and the winner happens to be the person he names! Now, are you psychic?"

The actor responds immediately, "No, the audience also knows who is attending the award show," The audience and Kapil Sharma burst into laughter, especially since it's a known fact that actors usually attend only when they are receiving an award. As the audience cheers, he interrupts to clarify, "No! This is true! The audience knows, in fact, they just watch and say, "oooh, today this one's also going to get one?"

Truer words were never spoken. The comedian addressed even addressed Akshay Kumar's numerous endorsements and recounted an incident where an advertisement he thought he would be doing went to the actor.

He smartly referred to how much Akshay Kumar makes in his films, with a quip that he charged an amount equivalent of both Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh charged for Singham and Simmba respectively.

Akshay Kumar is now busy with promotions for Sooryavanshi that is supposed to release on 24th March, although there have been numerous rumours about whether the release date will be pushed due to the Coronavirus outbreak in India. The Rohit Shetty film stars Katrina Kaif and also sees Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprising their roles as Singham and Simmba.